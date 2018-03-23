Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out Friday

Warren (knee) is out for Friday's matchup against the Cavs, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Warren, who did not practice Wednesday, will be absent for a second straight contest while nursing a left knee sprain. In his stead, Josh Jackson is in line for another start. Warren's next chance to take the floor will be Saturday against the Magic, though he's doubtful for that tilt.

