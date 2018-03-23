Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out Friday
Warren (knee) is out for Friday's matchup against the Cavs, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Warren, who did not practice Wednesday, will be absent for a second straight contest while nursing a left knee sprain. In his stead, Josh Jackson is in line for another start. Warren's next chance to take the floor will be Saturday against the Magic, though he's doubtful for that tilt.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...