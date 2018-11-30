Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out Friday

Warren (ankle) has been ruled out Friday against Orlando, Jon Bloom of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Warren is still dealing with lingering right ankle soreness and will be held out of Friday's contest against the Magic. The NC State product played through the injury in Wednesday's game where he managed 15 points across 34 minutes. With Warren out tonight, it's likely that Josh Jackson and Ryan Anderson will see increased minutes.

