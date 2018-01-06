Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out Friday

Warren (illness) is a scratch for Friday's contest against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Warren was originally listed as questionable for the contest after missing morning shootaround. Leading up to tipoff, he was apparently still too sick to play. In his stead, Josh Jackson and Dragan Bender could see extra run.

