Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out Friday
Warren (illness) is a scratch for Friday's contest against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Warren was originally listed as questionable for the contest after missing morning shootaround. Leading up to tipoff, he was apparently still too sick to play. In his stead, Josh Jackson and Dragan Bender could see extra run.
More News
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...