Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out Monday

Warren (ankle) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Bucks, Evan Sidery of the Bright Side Sun reports.

Warren continues to deal with a right ankle injury that has kept him out since January 24. They continue to handle him on a game-by-game basis, and he should be considered questionable for Wednesday against the Knicks.

