Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out Monday
Warren (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Heat, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Warren will miss his 13th consecutive contest Monday, as he continues to deal with a bone bruise on his right ankle. In his absence, Josh Jackson will likely remain in the starting five. It looks like he will continue to be considered day-to-day going forward.
