Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out Sunday
Warren (back) is unavailable for Sunday's game against Memphis, Jon Bloom of AZ Sports reports.
Warren was expected to take the court for Sunday's contest, but a back injury will keep him on the bench. Ryan Anderson will draw the start at power forward in Warren's place.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Probable Sunday vs. Memphis•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Cools off in second straight start•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Thrives in start•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Will draw the start Wednesday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Logs impressive 18 points off the bench•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Continues thriving on second unit•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times