Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out Tuesday
Warren (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
As expected, Warren will be sidelined for Tuesday's contest while nursing a right ankle injury, which will be his third straight absence. Josh Jackson will remain in the starting lineup and see additional minutes for as long as Warren remains out,
