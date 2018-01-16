Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out Tuesday

Warren (back) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Warren was unable to practice Monday and will be sidelined for the second straight game while nursing lower back soreness. Josh Jackson (hip) is active Tuesday and will start at small forward in Warren's absence, but with Danuel House (illness) out, the Suns are light on wing depth and could ask the rookie Jackson to take on a heavier minutes load than normal.