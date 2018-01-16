Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out Tuesday
Warren (back) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Warren was unable to practice Monday and will be sidelined for the second straight game while nursing lower back soreness. Josh Jackson (hip) is active Tuesday and will start at small forward in Warren's absence, but with Danuel House (illness) out, the Suns are light on wing depth and could ask the rookie Jackson to take on a heavier minutes load than normal.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.