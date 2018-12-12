Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 23 points in Tuesday's loss

Warren went for 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 111-86 loss to the Spurs.

Warren rejoined the starting lineup and took on the role as top offensive option with Devin Booker (hamstring) sidelined. Warren has produced 20-plus points 11 times this season, and continues to provide efficiency and fairly-well rounded contributions in other categories as well. Warren is connecting on a career-high 43.0 percent from beyond the arc and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line, plus he's swatting a career-best 0.8 blocks per game.