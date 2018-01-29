Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 24 points in loss to Rockets
Warren scored 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Rockets.
Warren went to work offensively, knocking down 64 percent of his shot attempts and going perfect from the charity stripe to finish third among all scorers. This efficient performance continued a solid run of production for the fourth-year forward, who's scored at least 20 points in 12 of his last 15 outings. Warren should continue to see plenty of looks as the team's clear No. 2 option behind Devin Booker, and he could see some extra looks with the latter serving as the team's point guard for the time being.
