Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 24 points Saturday

Warren scored 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-3 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with three rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 loss to San Antonio.

In the absence of Devin Booker (groin), Warren led all starters with 24 points on Saturday. The Phoenix forward is already on a career-high pace with 18.8 points through 28 games. With or without Booker, Warren is taking more chances on offense this season, averaging a career-high 15.6 shots per game. However, the difference between Warren and Booker is the three-point game. Warren is shooting 20.9 percent from beyond the arc on 1.5 three-pointers per game. Booker is shooting 38.3 percent on a career-high 6.5 shots from three. While Warren cannot fill the void in Phoenix's three-point game, he is still a consistent scorer thus far.