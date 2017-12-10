Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 24 points Saturday
Warren scored 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-3 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with three rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 loss to San Antonio.
In the absence of Devin Booker (groin), Warren led all starters with 24 points on Saturday. The Phoenix forward is already on a career-high pace with 18.8 points through 28 games. With or without Booker, Warren is taking more chances on offense this season, averaging a career-high 15.6 shots per game. However, the difference between Warren and Booker is the three-point game. Warren is shooting 20.9 percent from beyond the arc on 1.5 three-pointers per game. Booker is shooting 38.3 percent on a career-high 6.5 shots from three. While Warren cannot fill the void in Phoenix's three-point game, he is still a consistent scorer thus far.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team in scoring in loss•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 25 points Monday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Receives stitches, returns to game Saturday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores team-high 18 in Friday's loss•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Double-doubles in overtime loss•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 27 points in Sunday's win•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...