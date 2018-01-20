Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 25 points in return
Warrenn scored 25 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 108-100 win over the Nuggets.
Warren returned from a two-game absence doe to a back issue and didn't miss a beat, knocking down 65 percent of his shot attempts to finish second on his team in scoring. He also chipped in at the defensive end and showed no signs of the injury. Warren has been a consistent scorer of late, scoring at least 20 points eight times in his last 10 games. He'll continue to carry a heavy burden on a young Suns team, as a complementary scorer to Devin Booker.
