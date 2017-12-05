Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 25 points Monday

Warren scored 25 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3PT) to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes in Monday's 115-101 win over Philadelphia.

Averaging a career-best 18.6 points, Warren continued to add to his solid start with 25 points on Monday. The forward is averaging 18.8 points over his last five games. As one of two offensive bright spots for a youth-driven Phoenix squad, Warren is developing a steady role for himself in what is turning out to be a career year.