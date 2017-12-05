Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 25 points Monday
Warren scored 25 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3PT) to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes in Monday's 115-101 win over Philadelphia.
Averaging a career-best 18.6 points, Warren continued to add to his solid start with 25 points on Monday. The forward is averaging 18.8 points over his last five games. As one of two offensive bright spots for a youth-driven Phoenix squad, Warren is developing a steady role for himself in what is turning out to be a career year.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Receives stitches, returns to game Saturday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores team-high 18 in Friday's loss•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Double-doubles in overtime loss•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 27 points in Sunday's win•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Solid again in loss•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Co-leads team with 35 points in win•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...