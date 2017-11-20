Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 27 points in Sunday's win

Warren went for 27 points (13-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 win over the Bulls.

Warren has now gone for 20-plus points in nine of 18 games, and this was also his eighth performance with seven or more boards. Furthermore, Warren is averaging career highs in points (18.6), rebounds (5.9), assists (1.3), and blocks (0.8), which is encouraging for a guy who wasn't expected to produce much beyond scoring.