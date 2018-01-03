Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 31 points Tuesday
Warren scored 31 points (15-21 FG, 1-2 3PT) to go with five rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 win against Atlanta.
Including Tuesday's performance, Warren has been very efficient from the floor over his last seven games, sinking 54.7 percent of his shots. Over his last seven games, the forward is averaging a solid 25 points on 19.5 shots per game. Of those seven games, Warren has scored at least 22 points in six of them. Warren will look to continue to his high scoring, high efficiency run when Phoenix takes on Denver Wednesday.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Pours in 28 points in losing effort•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Big double-double in Friday's win•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Pours in 17 in win•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Puts up 25 shots Saturday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores game-high 27 points Thursday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.