Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 31 points Tuesday

Warren scored 31 points (15-21 FG, 1-2 3PT) to go with five rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 win against Atlanta.

Including Tuesday's performance, Warren has been very efficient from the floor over his last seven games, sinking 54.7 percent of his shots. Over his last seven games, the forward is averaging a solid 25 points on 19.5 shots per game. Of those seven games, Warren has scored at least 22 points in six of them. Warren will look to continue to his high scoring, high efficiency run when Phoenix takes on Denver Wednesday.