Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores game-high 27 points Thursday
Warren scored 27 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3PT, 8-10 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Thursday's 97-95 win against Memphis.
Warren has continued to fill the offensive void left by Phoenix's leading scorer, Devin Booker. With a game-high 27 points Thursday, the forward is now averaging 20.6 points in his last eight games since Booker left the lineup. Warren has not missed a beat as he is averaging career-high 18.9 points through 34 games. On Thursday, the 77.5 percent free throw shooter made the most of his 10 trips to the line, making eight shots. Warren was also efficient from the floor, shooting 60.0 percent on 15 shots. A night removed from shooting 37.5 percent on 24 shots, Warren shot above 40 percent for the second time in his last seven games. Regardless, Warren has stepped in as the leader of the Phoenix offense without Booker.
