Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores season-high 29 points Thursday

Warren finished with 29 points (9-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 116-109 loss to Boston.

Warren was back in the starting lineup Thursday and went off for a season-high 29 points. After a dismal showing Tuesday, Warren was able to get things going again hitting 9-of-17 field goals and 8-of-8 free-throws. Despite some inconsistencies, Warren is having a solid season and this performance may be enough to keep him in the starting lineup given the current for of Ryan Anderson.