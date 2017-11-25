Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores team-high 18 in Friday's loss

Warren scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three blocks, two rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-89 loss to the Pelicans.

The fourth-year forward has now scored in double digits in 11 straight games, averaging 20.3 points, 5.9 boards, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals over that stretch, and Warren is emerging as a solid complementary option to Devin Booker in the Suns' offense.