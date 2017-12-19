Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores team-high 19 points
Warren scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-8 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 32 minutes during Monday's 98-91 win against Dallas.
Warren has been a consistent scorer since the month of December began. In his last nine games, the forward has scored in the double-digits in every game, averaging 19.0 points for the month. Warren's steady scoring has kept his career-high scoring pace of 18.6 points intact. Also, on Monday, Warren shot above 40 percent for the first time in four games, sinking 53.8 percent of his shots against Dallas. In the continued absence of Devin Booker, Warren has not missed a beat as he has averaged a solid 19.3 points in six games without Booker in the lineup.
