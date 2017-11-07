Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores team-high 20 in Monday's loss
Warren scored 20 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 98-92 loss to the Nets.
He just missed his third double-double of the year while producing 20 or more points for the fifth time in 11 games. Warren is averaging 22.7 points, 7.8 boards, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals over his last six full games, and the fourth-year wing should continue to see his numbers rise as long as he can avoid the injuries that have marred his NBA career to date.
