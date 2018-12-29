Suns' T.J. Warren: Scoring-heavy line in loss
Warren produced 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and two rebounds across 31 minutes in the Suns' 118-102 loss to the Thunder on Friday.
Warren checked in second to only Devin Booker in scoring for the Suns, but he was uncharacteristically unproductive in other categories. The fifth-year veteran's rebound total was his lowest since a 12-minute outing against the Clippers on Dec. 10, and his blanking in the assist column was his second straight. Warren does continue to serve as a steady source of offense, however, as he's now posted between 19 and 30 points in eight of his last nine contests.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...