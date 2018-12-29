Suns' T.J. Warren: Scoring-heavy line in loss

Warren produced 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and two rebounds across 31 minutes in the Suns' 118-102 loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Warren checked in second to only Devin Booker in scoring for the Suns, but he was uncharacteristically unproductive in other categories. The fifth-year veteran's rebound total was his lowest since a 12-minute outing against the Clippers on Dec. 10, and his blanking in the assist column was his second straight. Warren does continue to serve as a steady source of offense, however, as he's now posted between 19 and 30 points in eight of his last nine contests.