Suns' T.J. Warren: Sees notable usage drop Friday
Warren totaled just four points (2-5 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.
The star wing's sudden downturn in involvement on the offensive end was striking, as both his shot attempts and point total set or equaled a season low. Warren has been an impressively steady source of superior shooting percentages and scoring throughout the season, so Friday's unsightly line was a clear outlier. While rookie Josh Jackson's recent emergence as a more consistent offensive presence figures to have some effect on Warren's overall usage, he clearly projects to be much more of a factor than he was against the Jazz. He'll look to bounce back when the Suns tangle with the Hornets on Sunday.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.