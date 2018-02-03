Play

Suns' T.J. Warren: Sees notable usage drop Friday

Warren totaled just four points (2-5 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.

The star wing's sudden downturn in involvement on the offensive end was striking, as both his shot attempts and point total set or equaled a season low. Warren has been an impressively steady source of superior shooting percentages and scoring throughout the season, so Friday's unsightly line was a clear outlier. While rookie Josh Jackson's recent emergence as a more consistent offensive presence figures to have some effect on Warren's overall usage, he clearly projects to be much more of a factor than he was against the Jazz. He'll look to bounce back when the Suns tangle with the Hornets on Sunday.

