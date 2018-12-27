Suns' T.J. Warren: Shakes off rough outing

Warren tallied 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 122-120 win over the Magic.

After six consecutive games with 20-plus points, Warren hit a sharp halt with a paltry and ineffective four-point outing on Sunday, but rebounded Wednesday to pick up where he left off. Warren's efficient shooting leaves him over 50 percent shooting in his recent hot stretch, while his rebound and steal totals are support his stat lines.