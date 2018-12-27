Suns' T.J. Warren: Shakes off rough outing
Warren tallied 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 122-120 win over the Magic.
After six consecutive games with 20-plus points, Warren hit a sharp halt with a paltry and ineffective four-point outing on Sunday, but rebounded Wednesday to pick up where he left off. Warren's efficient shooting leaves him over 50 percent shooting in his recent hot stretch, while his rebound and steal totals are support his stat lines.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...