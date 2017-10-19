Suns' T.J. Warren: Shoots poorly Wednesday
Warren finished with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 124-76 blowout loss to the Trail Blazers.
Warren struggled to fight off the impressive defense of Al-Farouq Aminu and Maurice Harless on Wednesday. Warren shot 49.5 percent last year, so his mark during the opener will probably end up being one of his worst of the year. He'll look to bounce back Friday against the Lakers.
