Suns' T.J. Warren: Sits out practice Thursday

Warren (knee) was held out of Thursday's practice, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Warren has been on the sidelines for the last five games, as he continues to work his way back from a sprained knee. The fact that he didn't participate in Thursday's practice doesn't bode well for a return Friday, and he's likely trending more towards doubtful than questionable at this point. Another update should be provided following Friday's morning shootaround, but if Warren does remain out, both Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson would continue to see big minutes on the wing.