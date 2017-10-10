Play

Suns' T.J. Warren: Sitting out Monday's exhibition

Warren is dealing with a lower back contusion and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Jazz, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Warren appeared to suffer a head injury during Friday's exhibition, but was eventually cleared of any sort of concussion. However, he's now dealing with a lower back bruise and will be held out of Monday's contest as a precaution. Josh Jackson will enter the starting lineup in his place, while Warren's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball