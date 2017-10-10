Suns' T.J. Warren: Sitting out Monday's exhibition
Warren is dealing with a lower back contusion and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Jazz, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Warren appeared to suffer a head injury during Friday's exhibition, but was eventually cleared of any sort of concussion. However, he's now dealing with a lower back bruise and will be held out of Monday's contest as a precaution. Josh Jackson will enter the starting lineup in his place, while Warren's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
