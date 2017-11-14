Suns' T.J. Warren: Solid again in loss
Warren collected 23 points (9-20 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 100-93 loss to the Lakers.
Warren came up big again for his owners, piling in another 23 points. He has been excellent this season, aside from a couple of dud games. With the Suns lack of scoring options, he has taken it upon himself to pick up the slack. He has now scored in double-figures in 11 out of his 15 appearances, while also chipping in almost six rebounds and one block on 50 percent shooting.
More News
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.