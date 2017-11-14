Suns' T.J. Warren: Solid again in loss

Warren collected 23 points (9-20 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 100-93 loss to the Lakers.

Warren came up big again for his owners, piling in another 23 points. He has been excellent this season, aside from a couple of dud games. With the Suns lack of scoring options, he has taken it upon himself to pick up the slack. He has now scored in double-figures in 11 out of his 15 appearances, while also chipping in almost six rebounds and one block on 50 percent shooting.