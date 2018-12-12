Suns' T.J. Warren: Starting Tuesday
Warren will start Tuesday against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Coach Igor Kokoskov has opted to keep Josh Jackson in the starting five while sending Trevor Ariza to the pine. In 14 starts this season, Warren has averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
