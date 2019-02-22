Suns' T.J. Warren: Still out Saturday
Warren (ankle) is out Saturday against the Hawks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
A persistent bone bruise in Warren's right ankle will force him to miss a 12th consecutive contest over the weekend. It's unclear when he might be back, and he should continue to be considered day-to-day.
