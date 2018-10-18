Suns' T.J. Warren: Successful off bench in opener
Warren offered 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes in the Suns' 121-100 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.
The 1-2 punch at small forward of starter Trevor Ariza and Warren worked to perfection Wednesday, with both players thriving in solid minutes. One of the lingering questions heading into the season was how Warren would adjust to a backup role to begin the campaign, but if Wednesday's results are any indication, he appears to be embracing the role. Warren's presence on the second unit helps give the Suns bench some scoring punch, and it should still equate to more than enough playing time for him to churn out solid fantasy production.
