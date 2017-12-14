Suns' T.J. Warren: Tallies 17 points in Wednesday's loss
Warren registered 17 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Raptors.
Warren drew even with Greg Monroe for the scoring lead among the starting five, but he misfired on a one-handed, 12-foot floater in the closing seconds that would have brought the Suns to within 113-111. The four-year pro struggled with his shot overall for the second straight game, as his 33.3 percent success rate from the field marked his second consecutive game under the 40 percent-mark. Despite the recent struggles, Warren remains a primary source of scoring while Devin Booker (groin) remains sidelined and is averaging career highs in points (18.7), rebounds (5.6) and assists (1.3) over his first 30 games.
