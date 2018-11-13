Suns' T.J. Warren: Team-high 21 points Monday

Warren finished with 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 118-101 loss to the Thunder.

Warren scored at least 20 points for the third consecutive game Monday, hitting 10-of-14 attempts on his way to a team-high 21 points. He also played a whopping 40 minutes and has likely secured the starting power forward spot moving forward. Ryan Anderson was not even in the rotation for this one, leaving Warren as the player to own.