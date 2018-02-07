Suns' T.J. Warren: Team-high scoring effort in Booker's absence

Warren poured in 24 points (9-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT) and added six rebounds, three assists and four steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 loss to the Lakers.

Warren put up his highest number of shot attempts since Dec. 23 while helping making up for the absence of Devin Booker (hip). The 24-year-old has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games and continues to reward fantasy owners with solid production in scoring, shooting percentage and rebounds. His numbers from long distance and in assists leave a lot more to be desired, but he retains solid value across all formats, especially when Booker is out of action.