Suns' T.J. Warren: Team-high scoring total in loss
Warren managed 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.
Warren's solid but relatively modest scoring total was enough to serve as the team high on a night when the Suns were often stymied by Utah's suffocating defense. The 24-year-old wing has a trio of consecutive 19-point efforts and looks to be back at full health following a pair of missed games earlier in the month due to a tailbone injury. Given his substantial role in the Suns' offense, he projectes to remain a solid asset across all formats for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...