Suns' T.J. Warren: Team-high scoring total in loss

Warren managed 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.

Warren's solid but relatively modest scoring total was enough to serve as the team high on a night when the Suns were often stymied by Utah's suffocating defense. The 24-year-old wing has a trio of consecutive 19-point efforts and looks to be back at full health following a pair of missed games earlier in the month due to a tailbone injury. Given his substantial role in the Suns' offense, he projectes to remain a solid asset across all formats for the remainder of the season.