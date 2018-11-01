Suns' T.J. Warren: Thrives in start
Warren totaled 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes in the Suns' 120-90 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.
Warren drew the start and made good use of it, unsurprising given how sharp the fifth-year wing has mostly been to start the season. The 25-year-old replaced Ryan Anderson in the starting lineup Wednesday, and given the disparity in production between the two thus far this season, that's an arrangement that could well hold moving forward. Factoring in Wednesday's contest, Warren is averaging 16.0 points (on 51.2 percent shooting, including 48.0 percent from distance), 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 25.0 minutes.
