Suns' T.J. Warren: To miss 2-to-3 weeks

Warren (ankle) is being shutdown by the Suns for at 2-to-3 weeks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Warren was previously ruled out for Thursday's game before his absence was extended. His timetable sets him up for a return shortly before the All-Star Break, though the team could stretch his recovery and return him afterwards. Look for Kelly Oubre and Josh Jackson to continue seeing extra minutes in place of Warren.

