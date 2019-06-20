Suns' T.J. Warren: Traded to Pacers

Warren, along with the No. 32 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was traded to the Pacers on Thursday in exchange for cash.

Warren has spent the first five years of his career on the Suns. He's battled injury -- playing 65-plus games just twice -- but has shown upside. Though Warren saw his role take a small dip last season, he still averaged 18.0 points per game on 48.6 percent shooting. Most notably, the forward increased his three-point percentage from 22.2 to 42.8. Warren will have a chance at a starting job with the Pacers depending on what happens with the expiring contracts of Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young.