Suns' T.J. Warren: Unavailable Friday
Contrary to a previous report, Warren (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Warriors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
It appears there was some confusion with an earlier injury report, and Warren will in fact miss an eighth consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a sore right ankle. Until the Suns provide Warren with an updated return timetable, the 25-year-old will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis; his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Kings.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...