Suns' T.J. Warren: Unavailable Friday

Contrary to a previous report, Warren (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Warriors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

It appears there was some confusion with an earlier injury report, and Warren will in fact miss an eighth consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a sore right ankle. Until the Suns provide Warren with an updated return timetable, the 25-year-old will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis; his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Kings.