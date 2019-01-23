Suns' T.J. Warren: Unlikely to play Thursday
Warren (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and has a "slim chance" of playing Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Warren exited Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right ankle injury and it appears he'll need some more time to rest and recover before taking the court again. Assuming he's eventually ruled out, Josh Jackson, Quincy Acy, Kelly Oubre and Dragan Bender are all candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.