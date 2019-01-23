Suns' T.J. Warren: Unlikely to play Thursday

Warren (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and has a "slim chance" of playing Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Warren exited Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right ankle injury and it appears he'll need some more time to rest and recover before taking the court again. Assuming he's eventually ruled out, Josh Jackson, Quincy Acy, Kelly Oubre and Dragan Bender are all candidates to see extra run.