Suns' T.J. Warren: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Warren (knee) is not expected to play in Tuesday's season finale against the Mavs, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
The Suns are expected to be without all three of Warren, Devin Booker and Elfrid Payton as they close out the season having already locked up the worst record in the league. Warren has played in just three games over the last calendar month.
