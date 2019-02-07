Suns' T.J. Warren: Upgraded to questionable

Warren (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Bob Young of The Athletic reports.

Warren has been sidelined since Jan. 24 due to a sore right ankle, but it sounds like the 25-year-old could meet the early end of the 2-to-3 week recovery timeline he was initially handed. His status should clear up closer to tipoff. Once healthy, Warren figures to reclaim his starting spot from Josh Jackson.