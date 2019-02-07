Suns' T.J. Warren: Upgraded to questionable

Warren (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Bob Young of The Athletic reports.

Warren has been sidelined since Jan. 24 due to a sore right ankle, but it sounds like the 25-year-old could meet the early end of the 2-to-3 week recovery timeline he was initially handed. His status should clear up closer to tipoff. Once healthy, Warren figures to reclaim his starting spot from Josh Jackson.

More News
Our Latest Stories