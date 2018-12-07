Suns' T.J. Warren: Upgraded to questionable
Warren (ankle) is questionable Friday against the Heat, Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports reports.
Warren was previously doubtful, so he seems to be feeling better than expected following morning shootaround. With Trevor Ariza (knee) also questionable, the Suns could be very thin on the wing. If both players are out, Mikal Bridges, Ryan Anderson and Dragan Bender could see additional minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...