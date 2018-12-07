Suns' T.J. Warren: Upgraded to questionable

Warren (ankle) is questionable Friday against the Heat, Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports reports.

Warren was previously doubtful, so he seems to be feeling better than expected following morning shootaround. With Trevor Ariza (knee) also questionable, the Suns could be very thin on the wing. If both players are out, Mikal Bridges, Ryan Anderson and Dragan Bender could see additional minutes.

