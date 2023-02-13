Warren (recently traded) will be available for Tuesday's matchup against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Warren was acquired by the Suns in the deal that landed them Kevin Durant (knee), but he wasn't able to suit up for last Friday's matchup against the Pacers. He's now presumably gotten a chance to practice with his new teammates and will be available to make his Suns debut versus Sacramento. Phoenix had to give up two key wing players and won't have Durant available for awhile, so Warren figures to garner a major role for his new squad moving forward.