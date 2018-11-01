Suns' T.J. Warren: Will draw the start Wednesday
Warren will start Wednesday against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Warren;s move into the starting lineup knocks Ryan Anderson to the bench. The Suns are likely looking to add more firepower to the offense, with star guard Devin Booker injured. Warren is averaging 15.2 points over 23.2 minutes this season, and his move to the starting five could result in a larger role.
