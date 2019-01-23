Suns' T.J. Warren: Will not return Tuesday

Warren will not return to Tuesday's tilt against the Timberwolves due to a sore right ankle, Gerald Bourguet of Hoops Habit reports.

The severity of Warren's injury is not known at this time, but he will be unable to return Tuesday. Consider him day-to-day heading into Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers. Josh Jackson would presumably be in line for an expanded role should he ultimately miss some time.

