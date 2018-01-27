Suns' T.J. Warren: Will play Friday
Warren (knee) will play and start during Friday's contest against the Knicks.
Warren was questionable heading into the contest due to a knee contusion suffered during Thursday's practice. But, the injury has apparently improved enough for him to take the floor Friday.
