Suns' T.J. Warren: Will play Sunday
Warren (head) will play Sunday against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
As expected, Warren will be in the starting lineup after initially carrying a questionable designation following a hit to the head. Expect Warren, who played only 10 minutes Friday, to return to a full workload. The NC State product is averaging 16.7 points per game on the year and put up 40 points in Wednesday's win over Washington.
