Suns' T.J. Warren: Will play Wednesday

Warren (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Andrew Joe Potter of the Score reports.

Warren was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday with ankle soreness, but is feeling well enough to play. Warren could be leaned on to play a larger role in the Suns' offense as start guard Devin Booker is listed as doubtful.

