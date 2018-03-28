Suns' T.J. Warren: Will remain out Wednesday

Warren (hand) will remain out for Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Warren joins Devin Booker (hand) on the sidelines once again, with Wednesday's contest marking his fifth straight absence. That should prompt Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels to pick up the start on the wing once again, with Jackson being the higher upside player overall. With the Suns set to play the Rockets on Friday, Warren will have another couple days off for rest, though he'll likely need to put in some sort of practice in order to be given the green light ahead of that contest.