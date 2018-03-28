Suns' T.J. Warren: Will remain out Wednesday
Warren (hand) will remain out for Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Warren joins Devin Booker (hand) on the sidelines once again, with Wednesday's contest marking his fifth straight absence. That should prompt Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels to pick up the start on the wing once again, with Jackson being the higher upside player overall. With the Suns set to play the Rockets on Friday, Warren will have another couple days off for rest, though he'll likely need to put in some sort of practice in order to be given the green light ahead of that contest.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...