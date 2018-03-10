Suns' T.J. Warren: Won't play Saturday

Warren (back) is out for Saturday's contest against the Hornets.

Warren will miss a second straight game while nursing a lower back sprain. With Josh Jackson (knee) also out, coach Jay Triano will have to dig deep into his rotation. That could result in Troy Daniels, Shaquille Harrison and Davon Reed seeing extended run.

